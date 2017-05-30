North Platte woman killed in collision with horses
A North Platte woman was died in the early hours Sunday morning when the car she was riding in ran into some horses on the highway about 17 miles south of North Platte. Dawn Tallmon, 46, was taken to Great Plains Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was pronounced dead, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
