North Platte artist wins best of stat...

North Platte artist wins best of statewide show

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

The best art of Nebraska is on display at the Art and Gift Gallery on the bricks downtown, including works of some North Platte artists. For the third year in a row, a North Platte artist has won Best of Show at the esteemed ANAC art show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter Apr '17 SpaceCamp 1
News Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11) Feb '17 wtf 20
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan '17 pitsall 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16) Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16) Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC