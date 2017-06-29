North Platte artist wins best of statewide show
The best art of Nebraska is on display at the Art and Gift Gallery on the bricks downtown, including works of some North Platte artists. For the third year in a row, a North Platte artist has won Best of Show at the esteemed ANAC art show.
