New business opens on north side of town
North Platte's "old town" became home to a new store, "Flatrock Spawn and Pawn" on Tuesday when owners Jason Erickson and Paul Fitzpatrick opened the doors of their shop. The shop is at 102 Rodeo Road, on the southeast corner of the intersection of Jeffers St., in the building that formerly housed Smoker Friendly.
