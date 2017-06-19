MPCC unveils 2017 raffle car

MPCC unveils 2017 raffle car

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

COURTESY/ Mid-Plains Community College Automotive Technology instructor Bryan Herrick and MPCC Auto Body Technology instructor Don Wilson pull the cover off a 1965 Chevrolet Impala on Monday at North Platte Buick GMC. The Impala is the college's 13th raffle car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter Apr '17 SpaceCamp 1
News Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11) Feb '17 wtf 20
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan '17 pitsall 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16) Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16) Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC