Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition set to begin
The 62nd Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant gets underway Sunday, June 11 with horsemanship competition at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. The winner will be crowned Wednesday during the first night of the award-winning Buffalo Bill Rodeo in conjunction with Nebraskaland Days, the official state celebration.
