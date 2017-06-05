Matthew Perry: "Friends" reunion would be a "nightmare"

A contractor assigned to a federal government facility in Georgia for work requiring Top Secret security clearance was charged Monday with improperly removin... -- A police officer has been injured and his alleged attacker has been apprehended after police activity was reported near the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Tuesday.Th... For eight University of Nebraska students, this week marks the start of their "rural immersion" into four Nebraska communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.