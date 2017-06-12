Free bus tours of Bailey Yard will be provided as part of the annual North Platte Rail Days celebration on Saturday, Sept. 16. ... More Brothers Tavern 9-Ball pool team of North Platte will advance to the American Poolplayers Association world pool championships in Las Vegas after recently winning the Western Nebraska 9-Ball championship at the Eagles Club in North Platte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.