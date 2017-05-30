Junior Ambassador golf tournament set July 24-25
On Monday and Tuesday, July 24-25, the 2017 Junior Ambassador Classic two-day golf tournament will take place at the Lake Maloney and River's Edge golf courses. Approximately 100 junior golf entrants ages 7-18 from around the state will participate in one of the biggest junior golf tournaments in Nebraska, organizer Ty Lucas said.
