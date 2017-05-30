Junior Ambassador golf tournament set...

Junior Ambassador golf tournament set July 24-25

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

On Monday and Tuesday, July 24-25, the 2017 Junior Ambassador Classic two-day golf tournament will take place at the Lake Maloney and River's Edge golf courses. Approximately 100 junior golf entrants ages 7-18 from around the state will participate in one of the biggest junior golf tournaments in Nebraska, organizer Ty Lucas said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter Apr '17 SpaceCamp 1
News Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11) Feb '17 wtf 20
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan '17 pitsall 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16) Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16) Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,478,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC