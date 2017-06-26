Homeschooled students find opportunity at NPCC
Jon Wardyn and Skylar Stethem spent the 2016-17 school year taking music classes through North Platte Community College. The experience has motivated them not only to pursue NPCC's Associate of Fine Arts degree, but also to focus on making music a career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
