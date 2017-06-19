Errors cost Juniors in loss to Kearney

Errors cost Juniors in loss to Kearney

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

The North Platte First National Bank Juniors committed five errors on Tuesday in an 8-2 loss to Kearney at Bill Wood Field. ... More Kearney rallied for five runs in the seventh inning on Tuesday to defeat the North Platte First National Bank Seniors at Bill Wood Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter Apr '17 SpaceCamp 1
News Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11) Feb '17 wtf 20
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan '17 pitsall 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16) Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16) Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 281,915,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC