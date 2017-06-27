Drug enforcement task forces honored

1 hr ago

In a ceremony in North Platte, Jeffrey Stamm, the director of the federal government's Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Agency, honored about 20 officers in the company of another 50 of their colleagues. "It is absolutely our privilege and pleasure to have this opportunity to come out and say thank you," Stamm said.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lincoln County was issued at June 27 at 12:05PM CDT

North Platte, NE

