Drug enforcement task forces honored
In a ceremony in North Platte, Jeffrey Stamm, the director of the federal government's Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Agency, honored about 20 officers in the company of another 50 of their colleagues. "It is absolutely our privilege and pleasure to have this opportunity to come out and say thank you," Stamm said.
