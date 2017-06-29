Brothers Osborne Get Back to the Music

Brothers Osborne Get Back to the Music

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: CMT.com

On this weekend's all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown , host Katie Cook got an update on the new Brothers Osborne album from T.J. and John Osborne. The interview took place in North Platte, Nebraska, at the recent Nebraskaland Days , where the brothers opened for Chris Stapleton on his third concert back on his All-American Road Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CMT.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter Apr '17 SpaceCamp 1
News Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11) Feb '17 wtf 20
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan '17 pitsall 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16) Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16) Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,318 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC