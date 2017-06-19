Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton rock the arena

The skies were clear and the crowd was in the mood to roar Saturday with John and TJ, the Brothers Osborne, and Chris Stapleton at the Nebraskaland Days Summer Jam concert. The floor of the Wild West Arena was jammed with rowdy fans and the grandstand two-thirds full when the brothers from Maryland performed songs from their albums, stopping only long enough to change guitars and talk a minute to the crowd.

