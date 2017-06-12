Brothers advances to Las Vegas in 9-Ball

Brothers Tavern 9-Ball pool team of North Platte will advance to the American Poolplayers Association world pool championships in Las Vegas after recently winning the Western Nebraska 9-Ball championship at the Eagles Club in North Platte. ... More The 2017 Mid-Plains Community College raffle car is a 1965 Chevrolet Impala, unveiled Monday at North Platte Buick GMC on East Fourth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.