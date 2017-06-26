Bluegrass festival won't be held next year
The board of directors of the Lincoln County Bluegrass festival has decided that the 17th annual festival last April was the last one. Executive Director Courtney Ewald said the board hopes to continue to bring bluegrass music to Lincoln County, but on a smaller scale perhaps a day in the park, a show at the schools or something similar.
