Battling for better behavorial health care
Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive illness, is a brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy and activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks, the National Institute of Mental Health says. It can lead to other behavioral issues, and such troubles can linger like a curse if treatment cannot be found, as is often the case in rural Nebraska.
