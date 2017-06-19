Assault charges reduced against North Platte teen
Anthony Fleecs, 19, was convicted Thursday of midemeanor assault in Lincoln County Court but released from jail, in consideration of the 89 days he's served since his arrest. Fleecs was originally charged with felony aiding and abating terroristic threats in March.
