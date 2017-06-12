12U Sensations win again
The 12 and under North Platte Sensations softball team captured the championship of the Crete Diamonds Invitational June 16-18 in Crete, Neb. ... More Grant Schmidt hit a walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday to give Hastings a 9-8 win over the North Platte Seniors on Monday night at Duncan Field in Hastings.
