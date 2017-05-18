Weird weather: Flooding a distant concern
Widespread light to moderate rain will mix with or change to snow over parts of Nebraska through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service in North Platte says. Southwest Nebraska, as well as the Sandhills and northeast Nebraska could see a little accumulation of snow in grassy areas, the weather service said.
