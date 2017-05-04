Track: St. Pat's boys win Blevins Invitational

The St. Pat's boys and the Sandhills-Thedford girls took home the first-place trophies Friday at the Dave Blevins Invite in Arnold. ... More The Platte Valley Girls Softball Association host an umpire field clinic at 2 p.m. on May 7 at the Wayne Dowhower Softball Complex in North Platte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.