School board upholds fewer days for counselors, psychologists
High School Counselor Mary Lynn Horst, at left, said there should be more discussion before disagreements reach the stage of a protracted public hearing. After listening for nearly seven hours, the school board agreed 5-1 late Monday night to reduce workdays for counselors, psychologists and an industrial arts teacher.
