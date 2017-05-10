Priority Medical pays off city loan, lawsuit continues
A $350,000 loan from the city's quality growth fund is now paid in full, but a lawsuit challenging the process of granting the loan continues. The lawsuit was filed after a low-interest, business incentive loan was issued in 2015 for a start-up ambulance service Priority Medical Transport.
