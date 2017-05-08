NPCC music students win awards

NPCC music students win awards

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

Five North Platte Community College students were honored Friday night for their accomplishments in the field of music -- Jesse Uppal, Amy Taft, Marissa Pascoe, Maximus Wohler, and Malachi Murtaugh ... More Artworks of Mary Vaughn, originally from Hastings and now living in Sonoma County, Calif., are on display this month in the west gallery of the Prairie Arts Center. ... More The artwork of a popular, prolific former North Platte artist, Mary Beth Dodson, is prominenty displayed in her current hometown of Coronado, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter Apr 15 SpaceCamp 1
News Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11) Feb '17 wtf 20
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan '17 pitsall 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16) Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16) Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,895,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC