NPCC music students win awards
Five North Platte Community College students were honored Friday night for their accomplishments in the field of music -- Jesse Uppal, Amy Taft, Marissa Pascoe, Maximus Wohler, and Malachi Murtaugh ... More Artworks of Mary Vaughn, originally from Hastings and now living in Sonoma County, Calif., are on display this month in the west gallery of the Prairie Arts Center. ... More The artwork of a popular, prolific former North Platte artist, Mary Beth Dodson, is prominenty displayed in her current hometown of Coronado, Calif.
