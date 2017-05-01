North Platte woman charged with perjury, witness tampering
A North Platte woman was charged Tuesday with both perjury and witness tampering in a case of assault by her husband. Coco allegedly changed her version of events in an assault that occurred in late July when her husband found her with another man at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Platte River Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter
|Apr 15
|SpaceCamp
|1
|Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11)
|Feb '17
|wtf
|20
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC