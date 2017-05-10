North Platte man charged with meth possession
Devin Frerichs, 29, of North Platte was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of meth possession, after test results were completed at the Nebraska Crime Lab. Frerichs was arrested on Feb. 27 in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser with no license plates or in-transit stickers.
