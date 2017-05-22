Nebraska history comes alive in libra...

Nebraska history comes alive in library Sesquicentennial program

The North Platte Public Library continues its Nebraska Celebrate 150 series with Karen Drevo as Prairie Pioneer Maria Rodaway on June 1. ... More North Platte pool player Sheryl Davis took first place recently in the American Poolplayers Association 8-Ball fun and cash tournament at Big Apple in Kearney. ... More Tickets are now available for the 2017 Miss Nebraska Scholarship Pageant that will be held June 4-10 at the North Platte High School.

