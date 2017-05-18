Movies coming back to old Fox Theater
Show times will be 7 p.m. Friday May 26; 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday May 27 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. Sing! is an animated musical. It will be the first of several movies that are planned to be shown at the downtown theater.
