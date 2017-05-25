Mid-Plains Community College announces President's List

To be eligible for the Dean's List at Mid-Plains Community College, students have to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours of college-level courses and maintain an overall grade point average of 3.5 3.89 on a 4.0 scale. ... More To make the President's List, a student had to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours in college-level courses and maintain a grade point average of 3.9 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

