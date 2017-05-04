Measles: No more cases
The West Central District Health Department in North Platte said Thursday that tests are negative for all suspected cases of measles in Lincoln County, with only one case confirmed. The last day for symptoms to appear after exposure to the single case of measles expires today, May 4, the department said.
