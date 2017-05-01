Mead Lumber acquires Kildare
Mead's acquisition brings the number of its locations to 43 stores across seven central states -- Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming. Kildare Lumber President Pat Pelster said the purchase is "exciting news for our employees and customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter
|Apr 15
|SpaceCamp
|1
|Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11)
|Feb '17
|wtf
|20
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC