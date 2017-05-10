Maniohuta archery club schedule
North Platte High School senior Trevon Weaver broke school records in the 100 and 200 meter races at districts on Wednesday. ... More The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will enter the College National Finals Rodeo as the number one men's team in the Great Plains Region.
