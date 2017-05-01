Good year for lilacs
Lilacs, which enjoy cool weather and tend to flower profusely every other year, are in bloom around North Platte, creating a treat for the eyes and nose. Lilacs flower at eye-level - all the better to enjoy their sweet, haunting fragrance, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
