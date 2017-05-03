Girls softball hosts umpire clinic

The Platte Valley Girls Softball Association host an umpire field clinic at 2 p.m. on May 7 at the Wayne Dowhower Softball Complex in North Platte. ... More Just as they have done all season, Chase County overpowered the opposition Tuesday at the Southern Platte Valley Association meet winning team championships in both girls' and boys' divisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.