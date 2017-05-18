Gary's Super Foods buys Westfield Sun Mart
Gary's Super Foods will move into the Sun Mart grocery store in the Westfield Shopping Plaza on West A Street within 60 days. Owner Gary Suhr said Thursday the deal is set to buy the store, with just some final touches yet to be made.
