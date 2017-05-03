Full house for 'Live at the Espresso'

Full house for 'Live at the Espresso'

North Platte native Kevin Kennedy iii performed Monday night to a full house downtown at the Espresso Shop, following the guitar magic of Blue Swing. Kennedy played original music for more than an hour to an appreciative adult audience of all ages.

