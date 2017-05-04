Fugate buys community college student-built house
North Platte attorney Al Fugate is the owner of the North Platte Community College Foundation house after submitting the winning bid of $131,501 at auction Friday afternoon. Proceeds from the sale will go toward scholarships for students in the college's Building Construction, Electrical and Heating Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration technology programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter
|Apr 15
|SpaceCamp
|1
|Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11)
|Feb '17
|wtf
|20
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC