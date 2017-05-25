Drive-thru mail boxes removed at federal building
The longstanding mail boxes on the east side of North Platte's federal building have been removed at the request of the owner of the building -- the General Services Administration, a federal agency. The removal of the three drive-up boxes marks a distinct change in what was once the city's bustling downtown post office.
