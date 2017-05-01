Council approves removal of downtown canopies
The North Platte city council declared Tuesday that the sidewalk canopies will come down on 100-year-old Dewey St. The canopies were installed in the 1970s for the convenience of pedestrians. Critics have said for more than a decade that the canopies have outlived the times, and the downtown district would look better and more historical without them.
