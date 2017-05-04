City manager: US Army Corps should have central Nebraska office

When Sen. Deb Fischer's aide Julie Booker was in North Platte on Monday, May 1 to meet with constituents, North Platte City Administrator Jim Hawks asked her to help. Hawks wants the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to open an office in central Nebraska, or at least increase the staff at its office in Omaha, so they will communicate better.

