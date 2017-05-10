At the arts center: Kids summer classes

At the arts center: Kids summer classes

The Art and Gift Gallery on the bricks is presenting a special showing of the woodcarving art of Paul Jeske during the month of May. ... More The Prairie Arts Center is hosting a series of kids art classes and camps this summer, and great sponsors have allowed us to keep the prices at almost no cost to participants. ... More Twelve new smoke-free apartments will soon be available for rent in Lincoln County, which is another step in the right direction, says George Haws, the coordinator of Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition.

