At the arts center: Kids summer classes
The Art and Gift Gallery on the bricks is presenting a special showing of the woodcarving art of Paul Jeske during the month of May. ... More The Prairie Arts Center is hosting a series of kids art classes and camps this summer, and great sponsors have allowed us to keep the prices at almost no cost to participants. ... More Twelve new smoke-free apartments will soon be available for rent in Lincoln County, which is another step in the right direction, says George Haws, the coordinator of Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition.
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter
|Apr 15
|SpaceCamp
|1
|Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11)
|Feb '17
|wtf
|20
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
