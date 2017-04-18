This week in the Legislature, April 17-21
LB 622, a bill that would have legalized medical cannabis, stalled on April 19 after senators failed to take action on it. Sponsored by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, the bill would have approved certain forms of cannabis -- liquid, oil, pill or vapor -- for medical use.
