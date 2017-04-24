Space exploration engineer to speak i...

Space exploration engineer to speak in North Platte

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

A key player in space exploration will speak in North Platte on Tuesday, May 9 as part of the Town Hall Lecture Series. ... More "David Christy Butler: Nebraska's First Governor" will be presented by Jim Griffin at the next Celebrate Nebraska 150 program at the North Platte Public Library at noon on Friday, May 5. ... More In the first two weeks in May, the North Platte Noon Rotary Club will bring the 'Josh the Otter,' a water safety and literacy project to the kindergarten classes of North Platte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter Apr 15 SpaceCamp 1
News Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11) Feb '17 wtf 20
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan '17 pitsall 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16) Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16) Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC