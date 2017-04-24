Space exploration engineer to speak in North Platte

A key player in space exploration will speak in North Platte on Tuesday, May 9 as part of the Town Hall Lecture Series. ... More "David Christy Butler: Nebraska's First Governor" will be presented by Jim Griffin at the next Celebrate Nebraska 150 program at the North Platte Public Library at noon on Friday, May 5. ... More In the first two weeks in May, the North Platte Noon Rotary Club will bring the 'Josh the Otter,' a water safety and literacy project to the kindergarten classes of North Platte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.