School district settles negligent injury lawsuit
Three-and-a-half years ago, Daisie Tysor was a junior at North Platte High School when she was allegedly beaten by an older girl. Tysor and her mother, Julie Madow, filed suit against the school district, asking for up to $1 million in damages.
