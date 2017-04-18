Paws-itive Partners sets 'Pedal for P...

Paws-itive Partners sets 'Pedal for Paws' bike ride

On Sunday, May 21, Paws-itive Partners will host their second Pedal for Paws bike ride to benefit animals in the Lincoln County area. ... More Milne wins best of show in Education After Hours 'School Spirit' Art showcase by The North Platte Bulletin - 4/22/2017 The North Platte Public Schools Foundation held an "Art Showcase" in conjunction with their annual Education After Hours on April 7. ... More Pizza parties are in the planning stages for students in the six North Platte elementary schools that participated in the plastics recycling competition.

