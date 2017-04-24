Noon Rotary partners in drowning prevention
In the first two weeks in May, the North Platte Noon Rotary Club will bring the 'Josh the Otter,' a water safety and literacy project to the kindergarten classes of North Platte. This is North Platte Rotary's fifth year in the water safety project, which will reach 321 kindergarten students in 11 elementary schools in North Platte, including the North Platte public schools, McDaid Elementary and Our Redeemer Lutheran School.
