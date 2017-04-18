Local Briefing: Metro Mutts Shifts Gears, Maketto Easter Orders, Open Mic at Rosedale Library
Metro Mutts to Close Store & Expand Pet Services Offerings Metro Mutts will close the doors to their H Street retail shop on in order to focus completely on their pet services business. The store will remain open through May 14. As part of this change, they announced plans to expand the boundaries of their dog walking and cat sitting area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frozen Tropics.
