Kevin Kennedy iii to perform at Espresso Shop
North Platte native Kevin Kennedy iii kicks off his summer tour at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, joined by Blue Swing and special guest, Bailey Steele. Creating a beachy mix of alternative country and hip hop, the North Platte native has brought his music to more then nine countries this year and will be touring the USA for the next two months.
