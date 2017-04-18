Hearing set for downtown canopies: Tear down or repair?
The city council hopes to hear from more people before making a decision about the canopies above the downtown Dewey St. sidewalks. The meeting starts at 7:30 and the hearing will be in the forepart of the meeting, after more routine matters are finished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter
|Apr 15
|SpaceCamp
|1
|Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11)
|Feb '17
|wtf
|20
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC