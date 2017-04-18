District court: Charges reduced, two men sentenced for drug possession

Charges were drastically reduced Monday against two suspected drug dealers, Malik Bragg, 20 and Cameron Alexander, 25, who were convicted of lesser charges in Lincoln County District Court. Bragg and Alexander, along with Taureen Jones, 20, were arrested Oct. 25 after North Platte police found marijuana, oxycodone, a handgun and $3,000 in cash in their car.

