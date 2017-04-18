Democrats to hold meeting

The Nebraska Democratic Party and unnamed community leaders will meet with people of the North Platte area at a Town hall on Friday evening. ... More The Tractor Supply Company is looking for farmers, crafters and artisans to sell homemade and homegrown goods at a spring Farmers Market on May 13. ... More The daughter of a former U.S. president, a pilot who recreated Amelia Earhart's famous flight around the world, a special agent who helped take down drug lord Pablo Escobar and a four-time Iditarod champion headline the next season of North Platte's Town Hall Lecture Series.

